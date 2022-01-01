Hinsdale restaurants you'll love
Cafe La Fortuna
46 Village Place, Hinsdale
|Vanilla Cakepop
|$3.00
|16 oz Café de Olla
|$3.25
|16 oz Latte
|$4.25
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale
|Door County Melt
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Garden Scrambler
|$10.00
Mushroom, spinach and tomato scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
RML Cafe
5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale
|La Croix
|$0.95
Calorie free, sparkling water with natural flavors.
|Grilled Cheese
|$2.75
Popular item! Creamy American cheese slices melted between two thick slices of white or wheat bread.
|Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
|$3.50
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Vistro
112 S Washington, Hinsdale
|Dry-Aged Griddled Burger
|$17.00
pimento cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, pickles, fries
|Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$12.00
handmade in our woodfired oven, tomato sauce, mozzarella curd, choice of toppings
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
butterkase, raw onion, pickles, fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES
Toni Patisserie & Cafe
51 S Washington St, Hinsdale
|Pomme et Brie
|$10.95
Green Apple, Brie Cheese, Arugula, served on a Baguette **add bacon $1.50**
|Le Breton
|$11.25
Parisian-style Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Cornichons, Salted Butter, served on a Baguette
|Chocolate Buche De Noel
Belgian chocolate mousse rolled in a vanilla roulade, coated with dark chocolate ganache, and topped with chocolate bark-like curls **Pre-Order Only, 48-Hour Notice Needed**
Fuller House
35 E 1st St, Hinsdale
Bake Homemade Pizza - Hinsdale
TBD, Hinsdale