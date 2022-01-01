Chicken sandwiches in Hinsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

RML Cafe

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.95
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a bun. Low in fat and cholesterol. Add your favorite toppings.
More about RML Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES

Toni Patisserie & Cafe

51 S Washington St, Hinsdale

Avg 4.1 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Roast Chicken, Green Apple, Celery, Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Brioche Roll
More about Toni Patisserie & Cafe
Fuller House

35 E 1st St, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche, Ranch on Side.
More about Fuller House

