Cinnamon rolls in Hinsdale
Hinsdale restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Cafe La Fortuna Hinsdale
46 Village Place, Hinsdale
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Breakfast
|$12.00
Gluten free cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, and Harbor potatoes.