Cinnamon rolls in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants
Hinsdale restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Cafe La Fortuna image

 

Cafe La Fortuna Hinsdale

46 Village Place, Hinsdale

Avg 4.9 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Cafe La Fortuna Hinsdale
Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Breakfast$12.00
Gluten free cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, and Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES

Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale

51 S Washington St, Hinsdale

Avg 4.1 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale

