Cobb salad in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants
Hinsdale restaurants that serve cobb salad

Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions, and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
RML Cafe - Hinsdale

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Goddess Cobb Salad$6.75
Salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese. Served with green goddess dressing.
More about RML Cafe - Hinsdale

