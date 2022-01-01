Cookies in Hinsdale
Cafe La Fortuna
46 Village Place, Hinsdale
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
|Oatmeal Cookies
|$2.50
RML Cafe
5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Soft and chewy, one big cookie.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Vistro
112 S Washington, Hinsdale
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$6.00
2 cookies per order
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES
Toni Patisserie & Cafe
51 S Washington St, Hinsdale
|Egg Shaped Linzer Cookie
|$2.25
Lemon Filled Linzer Cookies
|Iced Case Cookies
|$2.95
|Mexican Wedding Cookies
|$1.10