Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hinsdale

Go
Hinsdale restaurants
Toast

Hinsdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

RML Cafe

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.95
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a bun. Low in fat and cholesterol. Add your favorite toppings.
More about RML Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Hinsdale

Chai Tea

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Tacos

Tomato Soup

Salmon

Hot Chocolate

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Hinsdale to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston