Omelettes in Hinsdale

Egg Harbor Cafe
29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gluten-Free Dynamite Veggie White Omelette
|$11.50
Cage free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, red and green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.