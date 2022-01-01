Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants that serve omelettes

Cafe La Fortuna image

 

Cafe La Fortuna

46 Village Place, Hinsdale

Avg 4.9 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette$6.50
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Gluten-Free Dynamite Veggie White Omelette$11.50
Cage free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, red and green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
