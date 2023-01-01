Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

RML Cafe - Hinsdale

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie with Side Salad$6.75
This item became POPULAR FAST! Check back soon when it is live on our menu again!
Creamy chicken and vegetables with a flaky crust.
Apple Pie Slice$2.25
Pumpkin Pie Slice$2.25
More about RML Cafe - Hinsdale
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES

Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale

51 S Washington St, Hinsdale

Avg 4.1 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Pie$26.95
**48-Hours Notice Needed**
Double Crust Apple Pie$26.95
**48-Hours Notice Needed**
Boston Cream Pie$35.00
More about Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale
Restaurant banner

 

Fuller House -

35 E 1st St, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$15.00
More about Fuller House -

