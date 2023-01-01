Pies in Hinsdale
Hinsdale restaurants that serve pies
More about RML Cafe - Hinsdale
RML Cafe - Hinsdale
5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale
|Chicken Pot Pie with Side Salad
|$6.75
This item became POPULAR FAST! Check back soon when it is live on our menu again!
Creamy chicken and vegetables with a flaky crust.
|Apple Pie Slice
|$2.25
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$2.25
More about Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES
Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale
51 S Washington St, Hinsdale
|Peach Pie
|$26.95
**48-Hours Notice Needed**
|Double Crust Apple Pie
|$26.95
**48-Hours Notice Needed**
|Boston Cream Pie
|$35.00