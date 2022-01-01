Quiche in Hinsdale
Hinsdale restaurants that serve quiche
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale
|Amalfi Coast Quiche
|$0.00
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
RML Cafe - Hinsdale
5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale
|Cheese Quiche, Potatoes O'Brien and Baked Tomatoes
|$6.75
Delicious egg and cheese baked in a savory pie crust. Served with O'Brien potatoes (potato, onion, and red pepper) and baked tomatoes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES
Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale
51 S Washington St, Hinsdale
|Whole Quiche Lorraine
|$59.00
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Notice Needed** Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Gruyere & Swiss
|Half Quiche Florentine
|$31.00
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss
|Whole Quiche Florentine
|$59.00
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss