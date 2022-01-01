Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Hinsdale

Go
Hinsdale restaurants
Toast

Hinsdale restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Amalfi Coast Quiche$0.00
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
Item pic

 

RML Cafe - Hinsdale

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quiche, Potatoes O'Brien and Baked Tomatoes$6.75
Delicious egg and cheese baked in a savory pie crust. Served with O'Brien potatoes (potato, onion, and red pepper) and baked tomatoes.
More about RML Cafe - Hinsdale
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES

Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale

51 S Washington St, Hinsdale

Avg 4.1 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Quiche Lorraine$59.00
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Notice Needed** Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Gruyere & Swiss
Half Quiche Florentine$31.00
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss
Whole Quiche Florentine$59.00
**Pre-Order Only, 48-Hours Noticed Needed** Spinach, Tomato, Gruyere & Swiss
More about Toni Patisserie & Cafe - Hinsdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Hinsdale

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Rice Soup

Paninis

Salmon

Pretzels

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Hinsdale to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1501 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston