Rice soup in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants
Hinsdale restaurants that serve rice soup

Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale
RML Cafe - Hinsdale

5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Rice Soup$0.00
More about RML Cafe - Hinsdale

