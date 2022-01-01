Go
A map showing the location of Hiphop Chicken

Hiphop Chicken

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5729 Melton rd.

Gary, IN 46403

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5729 Melton rd., Gary IN 46403

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Memo's Jr. LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

18th Street Brewery

No reviews yet

Order Online, Pick Up In Store

Tap House 1233

No reviews yet

Quality food and drinks
with great friends!

Flamingo Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hiphop Chicken

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston