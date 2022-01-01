Hippie's Brew - 11th Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
34910 11th ST Unit C01
Union City, CA 94587
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
34910 11th ST Unit C01, Union City CA 94587
Nearby restaurants
Cafe 86- Union City
An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.
Ramen Shu
We are an authentic Japanese Ramen Store.
Please enjoy our delicious appetizer and popular ramen and rice dishes!
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
Wah Jee Wah
Come in and enjoy!