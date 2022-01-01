Go
Hippie's Brew - 11th Street image

Hippie's Brew - 11th Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

34910 11th ST Unit C01

Union City, CA 94587

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

34910 11th ST Unit C01, Union City CA 94587

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 86- Union City

No reviews yet

An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.

Ramen Shu

No reviews yet

We are an authentic Japanese Ramen Store.
Please enjoy our delicious appetizer and popular ramen and rice dishes!

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

Wah Jee Wah

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hippie's Brew - 11th Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston