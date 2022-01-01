Go
Toast

Hippo Grill Korean BBQ

Hippo Grill Korean BBQ will serve a genuine Korean BBQ experience in a to-go box.
Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104 • $$

Avg 4 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Hippo Plate$17.95
Mixed Plate$14.95
Spicy Pork
Galbi
Pork Egg Roll 1pc$2.50
Fried ManDoo$5.95
Regular Meat Jun$15.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0250

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

310 Nutrition

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston