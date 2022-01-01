Hiram restaurants you'll love

Hiram restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hiram

Hiram's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Hiram restaurants

Cafe Wing Max image

 

Cafe Wing Max

4215 jimmy lee smith parkway Suite 18, Hiram

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, onion, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon bits, served with 2 dressings
10 Piece Combo Meal$14.50
10 piece wings, fries, celery, 1 dressing
6 Piece Combo Meal$9.99
6 piece wings, fries, celery, 1 dressing
278 South image

 

278 South

3716 Atlanta Hwy, Hiram

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

Juicy Crab

5096 Jimmy Lee Smith PKWY, Hiram

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant

480 Watts Rd., Hiram

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
