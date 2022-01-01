Go
Hiro 88 image
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Hiro 88

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

1673 Reviews

$$

1308 Jackson Street

Omaha, NE 68102

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1308 Jackson Street, Omaha NE 68102

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Via Farina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Postale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Omaha Dog Bar

No reviews yet

We can't wait to PAWty with you!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Hiro 88

orange star4.4 • 1673 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston