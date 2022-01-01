Go
Hiro 88 image
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Hiro 88

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

5730 Hidcote Street

Lincoln, NE 68516

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

5730 Hidcote Street, Lincoln NE 68516

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Catalyst Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honest Abes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Press Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stauffer’s Cafe

No reviews yet

Let Stauffer's take care of your dinner, from a single meal to your whole family. Simple and delicious home-cooking, ready to take back to your own home.

Hiro 88

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston