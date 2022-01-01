Go
HIROKI 宏樹

Soulful Japanese

1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master

Popular Items

Salmon Hakozushi (Pressed Sushi)$20.00
6 Pieces of Salmon, Pressed Sushi, Topped With Cucumber, Salmon Roe and Seasoned Nori
Sushi Set #1$45.00
Chef's Selection of 7 Nigiri Sushi Pieces and 1 Roll (Served with Tamago, Pickles, and Fresh Ginger)
Unagi Don (Eel Bowl)$30.00
Broiled eel in soy, dashi, and mirin with sansho pepper. Served over rice
Bento Box$50.00
Chef’s selection of meats and fish with pickled and cooked vegetables. Served with rice
Sashimi Set$65.00
Chef’s Selection of 14 Pieces of Sashimi (Served with a side of rice)
Sushi Set #2$65.00
Chef's Selection of 10 Nigiri Sushi Pieces and 2 Rolls (Served with Tamago, Pickles, and Fresh Ginger)
Chirashi$50.00
Bowl of Rice Mixed with Chef Selection of Fish, Seaweed, Tamago, and Seasonal Vegetables
Hokkaido Uni (Priced per piece)$15.00
Japanese Sea Urchin
Gyudon (Beef Bowl)$30.00
Thinly sliced beef and onion cooked in dashi soy with pickled ginger, soft boiled egg. Served over rice
Tekka Don (Tuna Bowl)$45.00
Bowl of Rice with Bluefin Tuna, Tuna Tartar, Pickled Wasabi Root and Daikon Sprouts
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
