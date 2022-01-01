Go
Toast

His Place Eatery

Welcome to His Place Eatery, a full-scale Soul Food and BBQ restaurant that puts a gourmet twist on down-home cooking.
***Restaurant hours of operation differ from online hours of availability.***

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6916 E 30th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Entree$15.99
Succulent and perfect seasoned fish filets of your choice: Catfish, Perch, Tilapia, or Whiting.
Smothered Chops Entree$15.99
Pork chops smothered in our brown gravy with caramelized onions.
Combo Meal$16.99
Choose from the following items to create your perfect meal. Choice of two meats and served with two sides.
Fried Chicken Entree$14.99
Deliciously seasoned chicken, fried crispy and golden brown.
Vegetable Plate$13.49
Your choice of three delicious sides.
Collard Greens$4.49
Slow cooked collards seasoned and cooked with smoked turkey.
Smoked Meatloaf Ent$14.99
Flavor packed original spin on a classic, smoked over hickory wood, topped with pepper bacon and served with a homemade sweet and spicy sauce.
Peach Cobbler$4.99
You can’t serve soul food without peach cobbler, and this dessert will not disappoint. Served warm and full of sweet, gooey goodness.
Candied Yams$4.49
Slices of sweet potatoes seasoned with cinnamon, butter, and sugar.
Banana Pudding$4.99
The most extraordinary banana pudding you’ve ever tasted. This is not what your mother used to make.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6916 E 30th St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinky's Soul Food Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Arlington

No reviews yet

Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!

Landlocked Baking Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Strange Bird

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston