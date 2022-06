Represent your downtown brewery out on the water this summer in this breathable dri-fit sun shirt! Long sleeves keep you protected from the sun and a lightweight fabric will keep you cool & dry.

Order online now and get yours before Memorial Day Weekend* This sale ends at midnight on Sunday May 8th so don't wait!

**These shirts are NOT in stock yet, despite the pick-up date you will need to choose before purchasing. We will email you when they are ready to pick up before May 27! Shipping NOT available.**

This limited edition shirt honors Hawk Massalina, the man pictured on the back. To honor his family's contributions to our fishing community in St. Andrews Bay, in 1886 our bayou was officially named Massalina Bayou.

This narrow, feminine cut shirt is a light Columbia Blue with dark blue print. Order yours now to get it before Memorial Day Weekend!

(We will email you when the shirts are ready for pick up)