Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour

Purveyor and preparation of the finest coffees and teas from around the world. Specialty soft serve ice cream, pastries, desserts abound in our cozy and warm environment. Enjoy browsing our large selection of hobby board games.

1558 n State St • $$

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

London Fog$4.25
Earl Grey tea infused with real vanilla beans, lightly sweetened, and steamed with milk. A delicious treat hot or iced.
Frappé$5.15
Blended Flying Monkey espresso and sweetened cream beverage. Choose between vanilla bean, mocha, salted caramel and seasonal flavor options. Topped with our house whip cream.
CONTAINS: DAIRY
Roasted Pecan Latte
We start by delicately roasting pecans to create a warm and cozy pecan milk. Sweetened with cream and finished with crushed nutkrack.
Flavored Latte
Vanilla Caramel Crown Latte
House made vanilla and caramel paired together in one delicious treat. A vanilla latte with a double shot on top and marked with our buttery caramel sauce.
Mocha$4.50
House made bittersweet chocolate sauce, espresso, steamed milk, and topped with whip cream. 12 or 16 oz
Coffee$2.85
It all starts here. Our standard house brew is John Brown that is French Pressed to give a rich body taste. Great straight up, or cut it with some cream and sugar if you like. If you are looking for additional options of coffee, check out our pour overs!
White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Time for Christmas. White chocolate sauce, mint, delectable espresso, steamed milk, and topped with our in house whip cream and peppermint sprinkles.
Ham & Gruyere Hand Pie$4.75
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Attributes and Amenities

Themed
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1558 n State St

Greenfield IN

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

