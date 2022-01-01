Go
HiWay Pizza Pub

A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

340 E College Ave • $

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Andy's Original Sicilian$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. 14”x14” (nine-cut) al taglio Sicilian pie topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional Toppings (limited to four choices for proper bake) by request.
14" Detroit Pizza$14.50
10”x14” (six-cut) al taglio detroit dough deep dish pizza is topped with Wisconsin brick cheese finished with pizza sauce on top. Additional toppings by request.
10" Margherita Pizza$12.00
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
14" Margherita Pizza$19.50
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
16" The Works$24.50
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
16" Buffalo Chicken$25.00
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
14" Vodka Flakey Pizza$21.00
14" (eight-slice) round flaky dough pizza is topped with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto. No topping substitutions please.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

340 E College Ave

State College PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

