HiWay Pizza Pub
A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
340 E College Ave • $
Location
340 E College Ave
State College PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
