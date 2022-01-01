Hixson restaurants you'll love

Hixson restaurants
Toast
  • Hixson

Hixson's top cuisines

Pizza
Burgers
Barbeque
Southern
Must-try Hixson restaurants

New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite image

 

New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite

8627 Hixson Pike, Hixson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Rolls$9.00
Six house made rolls covered in garlic, butter, pecorino Romano & house seasoning.
Chicken Eliana$19.00
Pan-seared chicken smothered in a blush cream sauce w/ sundried tomato, served atop a bed of cavatappi
12" Classico BYO Pie$13.00
Our signature cheese pizza w/ buffalo mozzarella cheese
More about New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

5504 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Pizza$15.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
Garden Salad$6.25
Fresh lettuce mix topped with mushrooms, tomato, clover sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, and homemade croutons
12" Pizza$13.00
Hand tossed homemade dough covered with our own red sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked right on the brick.
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fat Boy’s Roadside Eats

8210 Apison Pike, Ooltewah

Avg 4.9 (381 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger$9.99
Fatboy Burrito$10.99
Tacos (Brisket)$12.99
More about Fat Boy’s Roadside Eats
Restaurant banner

 

Bar Deja Vu

5622 Hwy 153, Suite A, Hixson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bar Deja Vu
Restaurant banner

 

NY Pizza Dept. - Hixson

5731 HWY 153, Hixson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about NY Pizza Dept. - Hixson
More near Hixson to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet

Tullahoma

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
