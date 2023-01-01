Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hixson

Go
Hixson restaurants
Toast

Hixson restaurants that serve cake

New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite image

 

New York Pizza Department - Lakesite

8627 Hixson Pike, Hixson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black & White Chocolate Mouse Cake$9.95
More about New York Pizza Department - Lakesite
Consumer pic

 

Choo Choo BBQ of HIxson

6410 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake$3.00
Homemade Coconut cake w/ a Pina Colada Twist
More about Choo Choo BBQ of HIxson

Browse other tasty dishes in Hixson

Bruschetta

Quesadillas

Caprese Salad

Green Beans

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Hixson to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (868 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston