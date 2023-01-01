Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Hixson
/
Hixson
/
Cake
Hixson restaurants that serve cake
New York Pizza Department - Lakesite
8627 Hixson Pike, Hixson
No reviews yet
Black & White Chocolate Mouse Cake
$9.95
More about New York Pizza Department - Lakesite
Choo Choo BBQ of HIxson
6410 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga
No reviews yet
Coconut Cake
$3.00
Homemade Coconut cake w/ a Pina Colada Twist
More about Choo Choo BBQ of HIxson
