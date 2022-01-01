Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Hixson

Hixson restaurants
Hixson restaurants that serve caprese salad

New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite image

 

New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite

8627 Hixson Pike, Hixson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Caprese Salad$6.00
More about New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite
Lupi's Pizza Pies image

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

5504 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$7.75
Housemade fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh cut basil
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
