Caprese salad in
Hixson
Hixson
Caprese Salad
Hixson restaurants that serve caprese salad
New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite
8627 Hixson Pike, Hixson
No reviews yet
Side Caprese Salad
$6.00
More about New York Pizza Dept. - Lakesite
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
5504 Hixson Pike, Hixson
Avg 4.3
(162 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$7.75
Housemade fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh cut basil
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
