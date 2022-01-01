Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Hixson

Hixson restaurants
Hixson restaurants that serve cookies

PIZZA

Lupi's Pizza Pies

5504 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Homemade chocolate chip cookies
Walnut CC Cookie$3.00
Homemade, oatmeal, walnut, chocolate chip
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Formosa Restaurant

5425 HWY 153, Hixson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almond Cookies (2)$0.75
More about Formosa Restaurant

