Cookies in
Hixson
/
Hixson
/
Cookies
Hixson restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA
Lupi's Pizza Pies
5504 Hixson Pike, Hixson
Avg 4.3
(162 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Homemade chocolate chip cookies
Walnut CC Cookie
$3.00
Homemade, oatmeal, walnut, chocolate chip
More about Lupi's Pizza Pies
Formosa Restaurant
5425 HWY 153, Hixson
No reviews yet
Almond Cookies (2)
$0.75
More about Formosa Restaurant
