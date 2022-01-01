Go
Toast

HK Fish House

Fast Causal, Coastal Seafood with Southern Creole Flair

Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bourbon Honey Whole Wings$16.00
4 Jumbo Whole Wings Marinated in Creole Spices and Deep Fried & Tossed in our Signature Bourbon Honey sauce. Served with Seasoned Fries
Small Greens & Smoked Turkey$6.00
Southern Style Collard Greens
Cajun Hushpuppies$4.00
Fresh Cucumber & Tomato Salad$6.00
English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Feta & Honey Citrus Vinaigrette
The City Island$16.00
Fried North Atlantic Whiting, Buttered Brioche, HK Boss Sauce, Cherry Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Zesty House Pickles, Seasoned Fries & Slaw
Southern Fried Whiting$16.00
Fried North Atlantic Whiting, Fried Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Seasoned Fries, HK Boss Sauce & Creole Pepper Vinegar
Pasta Jambalaya$18.00
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey Sausage, Sweet Peppers & Onions Simmered in Cajun Red Sauce Served over Fresh Pasta
Apple Cobbler$6.00
Homemade Delicious Apple Cobbler
HK Fish & Shrimp Combo$24.00
Fried North Atlantic Whiting, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Seasoned Fries, HK Boss Sauce & Creole Pepper Vinegar
Small Five Cheese Mac$8.00
Southern Style Mac & Cheese
See full menu

Location

Mixt Food Hall 3809 Rhode Island Ave

Brentwood MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Miner Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pennyroyal Station

No reviews yet

American Comfort Food with a contemporary twist.
Come in and enjoy!

Busboys and Poets

No reviews yet

Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston