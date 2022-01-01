HK on the Bay
A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar specializing in great food and fun times. We're located at 4600 Lookout Rd in the heart of Chic's Beach.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
4600 Lookout Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4600 Lookout Rd
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Commonwealth Brewing Company
Craft Brewery & Wood Fired Neopolitan Pizza
TASTE Bayville Farms
Come in and enjoy!
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Come in and enjoy!
1608 Crafthouse
1608 Crafthouse is a chef driven restaurant that features sustainable, local product from the Chesapeake Bay/Mid Atlantic region. To wet your whistle we offer an extensive variety of local /regional craft beers as well we hand crafted elixers aand a small but varied wine list.
Unexpected quality in a medium priced restaurant.....that's what you can expect at 1608.