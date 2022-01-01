Go
HK on the Bay

A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar specializing in great food and fun times. We're located at 4600 Lookout Rd in the heart of Chic's Beach.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

4600 Lookout Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings$12.00
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
Build your Burger your way with a choice of 40 different a la carte toppings
HK Rolls$14.00
Cheddar Jack Cheese - Macaroni - Chipotle Peppers - Flank Steak - Wonton
Crab Dip$16.00
Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Claw Crab Meat, Spices - Toasted Baguettes
Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip$22.00
Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Marinated Steak - Chili Lime Shrimp - Sautéed Onion, Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side
Chicken CheeseSteak$14.00
Shredded Chicken - Hell or Wimpy Sauce - Sauteed Peppers and Onions - Red Pepper Aioli - Mozzarella Cheese
Steak Nachos$16.00
Chili - Cheddar - Monterey - Tomato - Jack Cheese - Jalapeños
She Crab Soup$8.00
Loaded Brussels$13.00
Roasted Brussel - Bacon - choice of Gorgonzola or Gouda Cheese - Balsamic Glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4600 Lookout Rd

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
