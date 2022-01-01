- Home
- /
- Old Bridge
- /
- American
- /
- Heirloom Kitchen
American
Heirloom Kitchen
Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3853 County Rd 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
|Tues 6/7 Pat LaFrieda Steakhouse
6:30PM
For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few.
Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
|Sat 6/18 Roman Pasta Brunch
11am
Rome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!!
Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
|Sun 6/5 Roman Inspired Pasta, Brunch Style.
|$140.00
11am
Rome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!!
Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
|Mon 5/9 Dry Aged Steakhouse
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few.
|Wed 5/25 Date Night Pasta
|$140.00
With kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love.
|Tues 6/21 Burger Buff
If there’s ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life.
Hands-On Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
|Mon 6/6 Jamaica 2.0 with Chef Rob “Ziggy” Santello
6:30PM
Jamaican Round Two! This beautiful country could be considered a "melting-pot" for both its people and its food: a Caribbean cultural fusion. Like America, it is a nation of immigrants that came together to create this fusion. Our Chef de Cuisine Rob Santello spends time in Jamaica every year, and each time he has the opportunity to cook and taste local cuisine. Now he wants to show you how easy it is to recreate some of his favorite Rasta Boogaloo. With menu items like curried goat, bammy (Jamaican flat-bread) with beef patties and red snapper. You're going to feel as at ease, chill, and proud of yourselves as our Chef does when preparing these killer bites.
Type: Hands on Class (approx. 2.5 hours)
|Sunday 6/12 Dim Sum Brunch
11AM
Learn authentic Chinese cuisine with Heirloom's very own pastry chef Sean Yan. Growing up in a Chinese household he will pass on the traditional techniques and flavors he grew up to love. Students will learn to cook dishes such as (examples - not limited to) various handmade dumplings, spring rolls, congee, and various Hong Kong Style snacks to name a few.
Photo Credit: Michael Persico
Type: Hand on Class (Approx. 2.5 hrs)
|Tues 5/17 Smash Burgers with Burger Buff
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
If there's ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life.
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
3853 County Rd 516, Old Bridge NJ 08857
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant of Old Bridge has become on of central New Jersey's premier restaurants serving fine Italian cuisine, gourmet seafood, world class entrees and delectable desserts.
Mosaic Cafe
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Prep Coffee
No reviews yet
Small town coffee shop with exceptional food and beverages!
Grillestone- Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
No Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.