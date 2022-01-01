- /
Upscale, white-tiled New American kitchen with intimate chef's-table dinners and cooking classes.
3853 County Rd 516
|Tues 5/31 Spanish Tapas
|$140.00
Tapas are the notorious late-night Spanish snacks we love to have at all times of the day! They come in three main categories: cosas de picar (“things to nibble” aka finger food), pinchos (“spike”- think toothpicks), and cazuelas (little dishes). So if you are a grazer, a snacker, or foodie of any kind, join our chefs in preparing some of our favorites like the Spanish tortilla, Croquetas de Jamón (Ham), Patatas Bravas, Pulpo a la Gallega (Octopus Galician style), Arroz con Leche (Rice pudding)
|Wed 5/11 Asian Street Food with Chef Eric Dantis
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
Join us at Heirloom Kitchen for a night with Chef Eric Dantis exploring some of his favorite Asian Street Food delectables. We will be cooking up some street fare such as Yakitori: Japanese version of various skewered and grilled meats that are sweet and savory and great with a cold beer. Papaya salad: popular in northern Thai cuisine made with green papaya, fish sauce, and plenty of chilies. Vietnamese fresh spring rolls: a chilled street food usually containing shrimp, vermicelli noodles, and lettuce served with a sweet and spicy fish sauce for dipping.
|Mon 5/9 Dry Aged Steakhouse
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
For close to 100 years the name Pat LaFrieda has been synonymous with the best quality meat all over Manhattan. Do you love beef as much as we do? Selling to the finest restaurants around the country, including Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami, and Chicago, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is synonymous with quality, and their facility is right here in North Bergen, New Jersey. Pat LaFrieda works with small farms from all around the country seeking the best meats from the best growers. At Heirloom Kitchen, we’ll be working with their prime dry-aged steaks. We will go over what it takes to achieve consistent, desirable temperatures on your meat and the best way to sear. To go alongside these juicy steaks, we’ll also be cooking up some classic Steakhouse accompaniments such as but not limited to Brussel Sprout Hash w/ Caramelized Onions, Bacon Marmalade, and Scalloped Potatoes to name a few.
|Mon 5/2 Korean BBQ
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
Anyone remember our killer monthly special of Korean BBQ?! Chef Rob and Chef Zach created the most addictive bulgogi, scallion pancakes, and honey glazed gochujang wings—now it’s your turn to learn how to make it too!! There’s something about the balance of sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy elements fusing together that makes for an unforgettable bite. In this class, we’re going to explore a variety of approaches to Korean BBQ—including bulgogi, various ban chan, kimchi rice, and scallion pancakes!!! We’re confident you’ll walk away with a new favorite in your weekly repertoire!
|Tues 5/24 Israeli Street Food
|$140.00
In our Israeli classes, there’s just never enough deliciousness to go around! We are particularly fond of cooking authentic Israeli cuisine for so many reasons: the comfort, the fresh herbs and spices, utilization of produce in a creative way, the salatim and vibrant spreads. Specifically, we enjoy the unique combinations of familiar ingredients, such as eggs and tomato sauce (when combined, it’s known as Shakshuka). Many of their staple street foods like falafel and shawarma have long been favorites in the New York City food truck scene. For those of you who bite in wishing it wasn’t just a once-in-a-while food, let us inspire you.
|Sun 5/22 Roman Pasta Brunch
|$140.00
Rome may be the capital of a united Italy, but at heart it’s a bustling provincial town—and like every provincial town in Italy, there are certain dishes that are indisputably part of the Roman table. In this pasta class, learn to make some of Chef David Viana’s favorite pastas such as Pasta all’Amatriciana, Cacio E Pepe, and Pasta Alla Carbonara. We will learn to make the pasta from scratch and how to perfect these killer Roman sauces. Don’t forget the vino!!
|Tues 5/17 Smash Burgers with Burger Buff
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
If there's ever a sandwich Chef David Viana loves most, it’s a good burger, and present day it’s been a smash burger! We’re excited to be hosting a smash burger class with Nick Lepore aka “Burger Buff”. Nick is a content creator and burger connoisseur. In 2019 the Toms River resident ate one every single day – yes, 365 burgers – and has since begun hosting pop-ups where he serves his signature double smash burger all over the country and at private events. Come learn how to create the most insane smash burger utilizing Pat Lafrieda dry aged beef, a Martin’s Potato Rolls and a soigné skill to impress friends and family for life.
|Book Signing- The Joy of Pizza - a conversation with Dan Richer, moderated by Michael Sinatra (The Infatuation and Zagat)
|$60.00
Sunday, May 1st at 11am
The Joy of Pizza: Conversation and Book Signing with Dan Richer, celebrated pizza maker, owner of Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City, NJ) and The New York Times best-selling author of The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know.
Type: Social, seated Q&A (approx. 1.5 hours)
It’s not just any pizza, it’s the best pizza in NY, and it’s in New Jersey. Is the secret to pizza perfection Chef Richer’s 56-point rubric? Or is it a culmination of an entire career of passionate culinary crafting? The Joy of Pizza gives home cooks and professionals alike the tools to make pizza like the “Jiro of bread and butter.”
Discussion moderated by Michael Sinatra (The Infatuation and Zagat).
This event includes a signed copy of "The Joy of Pizza" as well as Spritz’s by Heirloom Kitchen's, Ricardo Rodriguez and Razza's renowned bread and butter.
|Tues 5/10 Date Night Pasta
|$140.00
Time: 6:30PM
With kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love.
|Wed 5/25 Date Night Pasta
|$140.00
With kids and hectic work schedules in the way, it can be tough to find time for anything, let alone romance. Heirloom Kitchen has the perfect escape—an evening of learning, getting your hands a little dirty, and sitting down to a romantic meal! In this class, we will focus on three fresh pasta dishes from various regions of Italy, each offering a twist on some of the classic dishes served here in the states that we know and love.
Location
Old Bridge NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
