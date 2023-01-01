Go
Consumer picView gallery

Highlander Cafe - 714 Vermont St

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

714 Vermont St

Lawrence, KS 66044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

714 Vermont St, Lawrence KS 66044

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St
orange starNo Reviews
805 Vermont St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
India Palace -
orange starNo Reviews
129 E 10th Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Lawrence
orange star3.9 • 257
1008 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Empire Bar & Billiards
orange star4.5 • 229
925 Iowa St,Ste P Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lawrence

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Highlander Cafe - 714 Vermont St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston