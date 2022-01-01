HMRX Group
Come in and enjoy!
604 New Road
Location
604 New Road
Somers Point NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Drip N Scoop
Come in and enjoy!
Marsini’s Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
"The Kitchen "
So Simple. So Good.
Josie Kelly's Public House
Ól Bia Agus Craic
Josie Kelly's Public House offers authentic Irish fare made from scratch, an array of Irish whiskey, and local, craft, & imported beers.