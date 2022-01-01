Go
Bee Healthy Cafe

Fresh, Fast, Good!

825 Research Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
Mediterranean$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, basil pesto
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
Location

825 Research Parkway

Oklahoma City OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

