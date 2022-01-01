Go
Toast

HNTea Organic Tea House

Organic Tea House

36 W Colorado Blvd, Suite 5

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boba Brown Treasure$5.80
Brown sugar, brown boba, house milk, pecan cap, biscoff cookie
Strawberry Jasmine Green Tea$5.56
10 strawberries, organic jasmine green tea
See full menu

Location

36 W Colorado Blvd, Suite 5

Pasadena CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blind Donkey Pasadena

No reviews yet

Whiskey. Other things too.

One Zo Boba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Naughty Vegan パンダ

No reviews yet

Naughty Vegan パンダ is a collaboration between Crazy Chino Catering founded by Chef Sky and "Naughty Boy Sushi" founded by Chef Adrian. Both phenomenal up-and-coming vegan head chefs.
Majority of our proteins, produce, and sauces are made in-house daily from organic produce that’s sourced locally here in Santa Ana by @ingardiabrosproduce. Every meal and protein at Naughty Panda is made to order. Although we aren’t a certified GF kitchen, our entire Sushi line as well as majority of our menu, is specially crafted by our head chefs Adrian and Sky to be Gluten Free. When you dine at Naughty Panda, you are directly supporting our passionate back-of-house kitchen staff who not only prepares your food by hand with love, but are all also predominately people of color.

U Street Pizza

No reviews yet

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston