Ho' Brah Taco

Mexi-Cali Surf Taco Joint

8618 3rd Ave

Popular Items

chips and salsa rojo$2.00
Black Beans$2.00
Nachos$10.00
gaucomole, black beans, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno w/ sour cream & salsa ADD: Protein Extra
Classic Cali Fish Taco$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
Consuela's Empanadas Single$4.25
chile marinated pork w/ salsa verde
J-Bay Salad$10.00
romaine, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, pico w/ mojo cilantro lime vinaigrette or chipotle ranch dressing
Shrimp Empanadas Double$9.00
w/ cilantro lime crema
Baja Street Corn Double$7.50
char-grilled sweet corn on the cob brushed lightly with mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese & lime juice
Mission Bay Burrito$10.00
jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra
Americano$4.50
ancho chili ground beef, cali cole slaw, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, chipotle crema
8618 3rd Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
