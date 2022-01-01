Go
Hoagie City

Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries

3870 Main Street

Popular Items

Onion Rings$3.49
French Fries$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks$4.69
Steak Cheesesteak
Plain Cheesesteak (Just the Meat and Cheese}
Just the meat and cheese please! Your choice of Steak or Chicken, and Cheese option
Kosher Dill Pickle$1.29
Turkey
Your choice of deli turkey style, Golden Brown, Santa Fe (Spicy) or Bacon Lovers
Reuben$8.50
Toasted Hot Sandwich, Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing
Cheese Fries$4.99
Italian Hoagie
Provolone, Pepper Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni
3870 Main Street

Hilliard OH

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
