Hoagie City
Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries
3870 Main Street
Popular Items
Hilliard OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
