HOB Brewing Co.

HOB Brewing Co. on the Pinellas County Trail, in beautiful Dunedin, FL.
Home of Honeymoon Island

931 Huntley Ave.

Tip Ethan
Help support your favorite Bartender by leaving an additional tip in their name in $1 increments.
Thank you!
Tip Nikki
Help support your favorite Bartender by leaving an additional tip in their name in $1 increments.
Thank you!
High Noon Pineapple (4 pk/335 ml)$7.99
Mango Hefe
HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
High Noon Grapefruit (4 pk/335 ml)$7.99
Cornhole Tournament$25.00
Peanut Butter Blonde
HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - All prices plus tax - - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Tip Cory
Help support your favorite Bartender by leaving an additional tip in their name in $1 increments.
Thank you!
Cool Cucumber IPA
HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Golf Cart Amber
HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Location

931 Huntley Ave.

Dunedin FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Lucky Lobster Co

Come in and enjoy!

Jack Pallinos

NAPOLETANO STYLE PIZZA & SPORTS BAR!

Wild Iris Cafe

All recipes made from scratch and made to order. Indoor and Outdoor seating. Come in and enjoy!

The Black Pearl of Dunedin

Founded in 1997, The Black Pearl of Dunedin has been the premier fine dining institution of Pinellas County for 24 years. We specialize in French-New American Cuisine. Over the years, we are proud to say we have won over 200 awards. Life is too short to eat bad food.

