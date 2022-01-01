HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - All prices plus tax - - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

