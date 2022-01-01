Go
Hob Nob Hill

A San Diego Institution since 1944.

SEAFOOD

2271 First Ave. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)

Popular Items

PEAR SALAD$14.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH CHOICE OF BACON, HAM OR MACHACH, ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA WITH O'BRIEN POTATOES, CHEESE AND SALSA WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM AND BEANS
CINCINNATI CHILI
CINCINNATI CHILI SERVED WITH ONIONS AND SHREDDED CHEDDAR.
CHOOSE SERVED IN A BOWL, OVER SPAGHETTI, OVER FRIES, OR OVER A BURGER.
GRILLED CHEESEBURGER$14.00
COBB SALAD$14.00
BACON & EGGS$14.00
H N Bkfst SANDWICH$12.50
ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH EGG, BACON OR SAUSAGE AND AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT
CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS$16.00
AVOCADO TOAST$12.50
SMASHED AVOCADO, TOMATOES, ONIONS, MICROGREENS, BALSAMIC DRZZLE ON YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST, SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT AND TWO EGGS, ANY STYLE
CLUB$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2271 First Ave.

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

