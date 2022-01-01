Hobart restaurants you'll love

Hobart restaurants
Toast
  • Hobart

Litehouse Whole Food Grill- Hobart image

 

Litehouse Whole Food Grill- Hobart

1403 South Lake Park Ave Unit B, Hobart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Tacos
Served in 3 grilled white corn tortillas
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
Waffle Fries$3.50
Cagney's Saloon image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney's Saloon

236 Main st, Hobart

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch Dressing$0.75
Cheese Cup$1.25
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Brick House Entertainment Group image

 

Brick House Entertainment Group

230 Main St., Hobart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Granger'S Restaurant

437 E. 3rd Street, Hobart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos

