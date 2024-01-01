Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pasta in
Hobart
/
Hobart
/
Chicken Pasta
Hobart restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Paragon Family Restaurant
1701 E 37th Ave, Hobart
No reviews yet
Chipotle Chicken Pasta
$17.00
More about Paragon Family Restaurant
Tavern on the Lake Hobart
200 Main Street, Hobart
No reviews yet
Spicy Chicken Pasta
$18.00
cajun-spiced chicken breast - penne • cajun cream/portobello shrooms sauce
More about Tavern on the Lake Hobart
