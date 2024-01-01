Chicken salad in Hobart

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paragon Family Restaurant

1701 E 37th Ave, Hobart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.55
More about Paragon Family Restaurant
Schoop's - Hobart

1409 A-B South Lake Park Avenue, Hobart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chopped Salad$8.99
Chopped bed of lettuce, chopped: grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, scallions ,parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
chopped Romaine topped with grilled chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
More about Schoop's - Hobart

