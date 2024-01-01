Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Hobart

Go
Hobart restaurants
Toast

Hobart restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Consumer pic

 

Paragon Family Restaurant

1701 E 37th Ave, Hobart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$13.00
More about Paragon Family Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Schoop's - Hobart

1409 A-B South Lake Park Avenue, Hobart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tenderloin$8.59
Pork tenderloin breaded and deep-fried served on a bun
More about Schoop's - Hobart

Browse other tasty dishes in Hobart

Chicken Tenders

Meatloaf

Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Pancakes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Hobart to explore

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston