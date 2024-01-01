Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork tenderloin in
Hobart
/
Hobart
/
Pork Tenderloin
Hobart restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
Paragon Family Restaurant
1701 E 37th Ave, Hobart
No reviews yet
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
$13.00
More about Paragon Family Restaurant
Schoop's - Hobart
1409 A-B South Lake Park Avenue, Hobart
No reviews yet
Pork Tenderloin
$8.59
Pork tenderloin breaded and deep-fried served on a bun
More about Schoop's - Hobart
Browse other tasty dishes in Hobart
Chicken Tenders
Meatloaf
Fajitas
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Pancakes
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hobart to explore
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(338 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston