Chicken tenders in Hobbs

Hobbs restaurants
Hobbs restaurants that serve chicken tenders

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina

3510 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs

Avg 3.9 (991 reviews)
Takeout
KID CHICKEN STRIP$6.00
More about Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina
Outlaw Grill - Hobbs

521 w navajo drive, Hobbs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$8.48
More about Outlaw Grill - Hobbs

