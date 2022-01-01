Go
Hobbs Tavern

Come in and enjoy our converted 1885 Victorian farmhouse! It features local pine, New England charm and comforts to sate the mind and palate.

2415 White Mountain Hwy Box 539

Popular Items

Cajun Salmon Tacos$17.95
Two cajun dusted salmon tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and garlic aoli . Served with chips.
Prime Rib Burger$12.95
A 6oz burger composed of one of the best steak cuts... Prime rib! Grilled to your liking. Add cheese, no problem! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our hand-cut chips.
French Onion Soup$6.95
Sweet onions caramelized and finished with a rich beef broth. Topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.
Cheese Curds$10.95
Served with spicy ranch.
Fried Mushrooms$9.95
Hand battered button mushrooms served
with spicy ranch dressing.
Corn Chowder$5.95
Cream based chowder with
potatoes, celery, and onions
served with oyster crackers
Turkey BLT Panini$14.95
Slow roasted, hand sliced turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, and spicy ranch on sourdough bread. Served with chips.
Cheese Head Signature Burger$15.95
Our amazing 6oz prime rib burger topped with our famous fried cheese curds and spicy ranch sauce!
Kids Chicken Nuggets$10.95
Tender white meat, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of sauces.
Large Tavern Salad$11.95
Fresh mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions with papitas, goat cheese and blueberry mead vinaigrette
Location

2415 White Mountain Hwy Box 539

West Ossipee NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

