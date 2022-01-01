Go
Hobbs Brewing Company

Come experience New Hampshire's premier brewery and tap room! Curbside pickup, indoor and outdoor seating available 4 days a week. Find our Food Truck, Music and Events schedule at hobbsbeer.com and look for Tours schedule soon!

765 NH Route 16

Pitch A Tent DIPA - 4 Pack Cans$15.00
Hold the haze, not the flavor. This big, balanced DIPA is crystal clear but bursting with candied citrus and tropical hop flavor and aroma.
Hi, Jack! NEIPA - 4 Pack$12.00
Hazy, juicy, bursting with tropical, fruity flavors from the Citra, Simcoe, and Mandarina Bavaria hops. A true New England style IPA, this beer is smooth and creamy and never bitter.
Jacked Up Double NEIPA - 4 Pack$15.00
The big brother to our popular "Hi, Jack!" New England IPA, Jacked Up is even bigger, juicier, and hoppier with peach undertones from Mosaic, Azacca and Vic Secret hops.
765 NH Route 16

Ossipee NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
