Hoboken restaurants you'll love

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hoboken

Hoboken's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Hoboken restaurants

Alfalfa Hoboken image

 

Alfalfa Hoboken

1110 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Laguna Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
Greek Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
OG Cardini Salad$12.50
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, caesar dressing
More about Alfalfa Hoboken
Northern Soul image

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Bites$11.95
Vegan Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Chicken Wings$11.95
More about Northern Soul
Touch The Heart image

FRENCH FRIES

Touch The Heart

324 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chinese BBQ Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Crunchy brussels sprouts tossed in a house made black garlic BBQ sauce topped with fried onions, tuxedo sesame seeds and scallions.
Scallion Pancakes$12.00
traditional fried pancake & served with fresh green onion served with black vinegar sauce on side
Beef Stir Fry$21.00
Pan-fried noodles and seared beef with scallions, basil and chilies in a soy chili glaze.
More about Touch The Heart
Saku Hoboken image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp Gyoza$14.00
Seared Shrimp, Garlic & Ginger served with Spicy Bang Bang Sauce
choice of Pan Seared or Fried
Crispy Rice$19.00
Fried Crispy Rice, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Sweet Sake, Sesame, Ginger and Soy Sauce (4 pieces)
Crunch Drunk Love Roll$15.00
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Avocado & Crunch
Out: Salmon, Avocado & Crunch
Sauce: Spicy Mayo
More about Saku Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten

1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.2 (1718 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bratwurst$16.00
Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries
Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal.
Schnitzel$18.00
Breaded Cutlet served with German Potato Salad and Lingonberry Sauce.
Beef Burger$15.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Brioche Bun
More about Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
Consumer pic

 

Shaka Kitchen

720 Monroe Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Protein Cookies$3.75
vegan, gluten free, dairy free, NUT free, banana chocolate chip, protein, cookies.
First Wave 24oz
unsweetened coconut milk, banana, nitrogen cold brew, cacao powder, & coconut shavings
Banananutty
acai base, house-made granola, banana, semi-sweet chocolate chips, & peanut butter (vegan)
More about Shaka Kitchen
Hudson Table image

 

Hudson Table

1403 Clinton St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scone of the week (Blueberry)$4.00
made from scratch, freshly baked daily in house
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch (served with daily side)
Egg "Sammich"$6.50
sunny egg, avocado, plum tomato, greens, maple bacon
More about Hudson Table
Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

263 First St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese (BYO) 18"$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
Moonshiner - 18"$29.00
marinara or vodka sauce, fresh or smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved parmegano regiano.
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
More about Tony Boloney's
Farside Tavern image

BBQ • GRILL

Farside Tavern

531 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DA'BURGER$14.00
QUESADILLA$11.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about Farside Tavern
Belo Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Belo Bar

104 Hudson St, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Milanese$23.00
Belo Mule$12.00
Margarita
More about Belo Bar
Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen image

SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL

Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

324 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pita Grilled Cheese$7.50
Panini pressed pita with cheddar cheese served with fries. (V)
Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, summer salad, roasted honey cayenne chickpeas, shelled edamame and feta. Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)
Santa Fe Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, roasted honey cayenne chickpea, red onion, grilled baby corn, crispy bacon, fire roasted grape tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Santa Fe Sauce. (GF)
More about Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Salmon 20oz
brown rice, sushi grade fresh caught salmon, edamame, cabbage, scallions, wonton crisps, chopped peanuts, avocados, and a vegan house-made spicy peanut sauce
Lava Rock Shrimp
OUR TOP SELLER* house-battered shrimp tossed in a house-made sweet chili sauce, topped with fresh cabbage, mango, pickled onions and a house-made spicy shaka chili sauce.
Big Island
acai base, house-made granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, bee pollen, & honey. {gluten free, dairy free, vegan with the exception of honey & bee pollen}
More about Shaka Kitchen
Imposto's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.95
A classic. Fresh romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Chicken Parm Sub$10.95
The ultimate go-to. Cripsy chicken cutlet served with our delicious marinara and mozz on fresh Italian bread
Traditional Burger$8.95
8 oz Angus All-Beef Burger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
More about Imposto's Pizza
Gringo's Food Truck image

 

Gringo's Food Truck

1301 sintra drive, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Gringo$13.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
2 Gringo$9.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
2 Al Pastor$9.00
Adobo roasted Bell&Evans chicken thighs topped with pickled red onion, roasted pineapple, salsa verde, crema and cilantro. Served on a soft corn tortilla
More about Gringo's Food Truck
O'Bagel Hoboken image

 

O'Bagel Hoboken

600 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$1.25
Hand rolled baked daily fresh bagels
Yellow Gatorade$2.65
Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$6.50
More about O'Bagel Hoboken
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
California Burger$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
Black Bear Bar image

GRILL

Black Bear Bar

205 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Black Bear Bar
515 Washington Street image

 

515 Washington Street

515 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 515 Washington Street
Fruiti Fi image

 

Fruiti Fi

1404 Grand Street Unit 1, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fruiti Fi
Olivia's image

 

Olivia's

1038 Garden Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Olivia's
The Brick image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Brick

1122 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 3.7 (542 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Brick
Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken

418 washington st, hoboken

Avg 4.4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
More about Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken
Restaurant banner

 

Sangria - Hoboken

800 Jackson Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coles de Bruselas$10.00
Brussels sprouts, garlic, wine, oregano, olive oil
Gambas con Chorizo$18.00
Shrimp, chorizo, garlic, wine
Chorizo$14.00
Roasted chorizo, caramelized onions, apple glaze
More about Sangria - Hoboken
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

120 Washington St., Hoboken

Avg 4.4 (4335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
Kettleman's Bagels image

 

Kettleman's Bagels

486 Route 28, Bridgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kettleman's Bagels
Restaurant banner

 

The Wicked Wolf - Hoboken

120 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Wicked Wolf - Hoboken
Restaurant banner

 

The Lola - Hoboken

112 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Lola - Hoboken
Restaurant banner

 

Flour

500 Jefferson St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flour
Restaurant banner

 

Baja - Hoboken

104 14th Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baja - Hoboken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hoboken

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Dumplings

Pretzels

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston