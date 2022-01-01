Hoboken restaurants you'll love
Hoboken's top cuisines
Must-try Hoboken restaurants
Alfalfa Hoboken
1110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Laguna Salad
|$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
|OG Cardini Salad
|$12.50
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, caesar dressing
GRILL
Northern Soul
700 1st St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Bites
|$11.95
|Vegan Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
|Chicken Wings
|$11.95
FRENCH FRIES
Touch The Heart
324 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Chinese BBQ Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Crunchy brussels sprouts tossed in a house made black garlic BBQ sauce topped with fried onions, tuxedo sesame seeds and scallions.
|Scallion Pancakes
|$12.00
traditional fried pancake & served with fresh green onion served with black vinegar sauce on side
|Beef Stir Fry
|$21.00
Pan-fried noodles and seared beef with scallions, basil and chilies in a soy chili glaze.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Saku Hoboken
936 Park Ave, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp Gyoza
|$14.00
Seared Shrimp, Garlic & Ginger served with Spicy Bang Bang Sauce
choice of Pan Seared or Fried
|Crispy Rice
|$19.00
Fried Crispy Rice, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Sweet Sake, Sesame, Ginger and Soy Sauce (4 pieces)
|Crunch Drunk Love Roll
|$15.00
Inside: Spicy Yellowtail, Avocado & Crunch
Out: Salmon, Avocado & Crunch
Sauce: Spicy Mayo
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Bratwurst
|$16.00
Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries
Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal.
|Schnitzel
|$18.00
Breaded Cutlet served with German Potato Salad and Lingonberry Sauce.
|Beef Burger
|$15.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Brioche Bun
Shaka Kitchen
720 Monroe Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Protein Cookies
|$3.75
vegan, gluten free, dairy free, NUT free, banana chocolate chip, protein, cookies.
|First Wave 24oz
unsweetened coconut milk, banana, nitrogen cold brew, cacao powder, & coconut shavings
|Banananutty
acai base, house-made granola, banana, semi-sweet chocolate chips, & peanut butter (vegan)
Hudson Table
1403 Clinton St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Scone of the week (Blueberry)
|$4.00
made from scratch, freshly baked daily in house
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch (served with daily side)
|Egg "Sammich"
|$6.50
sunny egg, avocado, plum tomato, greens, maple bacon
Tony Boloney's
263 First St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese (BYO) 18"
|$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
|Moonshiner - 18"
|$29.00
marinara or vodka sauce, fresh or smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved parmegano regiano.
|Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
|$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
BBQ • GRILL
Farside Tavern
531 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|DA'BURGER
|$14.00
|QUESADILLA
|$11.00
|SHREDDED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Belo Bar
104 Hudson St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
|Belo Mule
|$12.00
|Margarita
SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL
Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
324 Washington St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Pita Grilled Cheese
|$7.50
Panini pressed pita with cheddar cheese served with fries. (V)
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$15.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, summer salad, roasted honey cayenne chickpeas, shelled edamame and feta. Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)
|Santa Fe Bowl
|$15.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, baby arugula, roasted honey cayenne chickpea, red onion, grilled baby corn, crispy bacon, fire roasted grape tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese. Santa Fe Sauce. (GF)
ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE
Shaka Kitchen
110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Spicy Salmon 20oz
brown rice, sushi grade fresh caught salmon, edamame, cabbage, scallions, wonton crisps, chopped peanuts, avocados, and a vegan house-made spicy peanut sauce
|Lava Rock Shrimp
OUR TOP SELLER* house-battered shrimp tossed in a house-made sweet chili sauce, topped with fresh cabbage, mango, pickled onions and a house-made spicy shaka chili sauce.
|Big Island
acai base, house-made granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, bee pollen, & honey. {gluten free, dairy free, vegan with the exception of honey & bee pollen}
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
A classic. Fresh romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$10.95
The ultimate go-to. Cripsy chicken cutlet served with our delicious marinara and mozz on fresh Italian bread
|Traditional Burger
|$8.95
8 oz Angus All-Beef Burger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Gringo's Food Truck
1301 sintra drive, Jersey City
|Popular items
|3 Gringo
|$13.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
|2 Gringo
|$9.00
Seasoned Angus ground beef simmered in our Gringo's seasonings, served with pico, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and topped with crema. Served on Corn Hard Shell or soft corn tortilla
|2 Al Pastor
|$9.00
Adobo roasted Bell&Evans chicken thighs topped with pickled red onion, roasted pineapple, salsa verde, crema and cilantro. Served on a soft corn tortilla
O'Bagel Hoboken
600 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.25
Hand rolled baked daily fresh bagels
|Yellow Gatorade
|$2.65
|Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$6.50
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
|California Burger
|$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
GRILL
Black Bear Bar
205 Washington St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with blue cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
515 Washington Street
515 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS
Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken
418 washington st, hoboken
Sangria - Hoboken
800 Jackson Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Coles de Bruselas
|$10.00
Brussels sprouts, garlic, wine, oregano, olive oil
|Gambas con Chorizo
|$18.00
Shrimp, chorizo, garlic, wine
|Chorizo
|$14.00
Roasted chorizo, caramelized onions, apple glaze
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
120 Washington St., Hoboken
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Kettleman's Bagels
486 Route 28, Bridgewater
The Wicked Wolf - Hoboken
120 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken
The Lola - Hoboken
112 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken
Flour
500 Jefferson St, Hoboken
Baja - Hoboken
104 14th Street, Hoboken