Hoboken salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Hoboken
More about Alfalfa Hoboken
SALADS • DONUTS
Alfalfa Hoboken
1110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Buffalo Goddess Salad
|$11.00
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
|Ancho Potato Burrito
|$8.00
Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, ancho chile potatoes, mexican cheddar and pepper jack, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
|Laguna Salad
|$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
More about Tony Boloney's
Tony Boloney's
263 First St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Ole'® - V
|$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese
|Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
|$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
|Classic Cheese (BYO) 18"
|$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
More about 515 Washington Street
515 Washington Street
515 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.