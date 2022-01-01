Hoboken salad spots you'll love

Alfalfa Hoboken image

SALADS • DONUTS

Alfalfa Hoboken

1110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Goddess Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
Ancho Potato Burrito$8.00
Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, ancho chile potatoes, mexican cheddar and pepper jack, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
Laguna Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
More about Alfalfa Hoboken
Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

263 First St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ole'® - V$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
Classic Cheese (BYO) 18"$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
More about Tony Boloney's
515 Washington Street image

 

515 Washington Street

515 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 515 Washington Street
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

120 Washington St., Hoboken

Avg 4.4 (4335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow

