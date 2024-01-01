Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve avocado salad

Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8

400 Newark St Ste 8, Hoboken

Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$15.25
Fresh Tuna and Avocado with wasabi yuzu sauce
More about Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Kani salad$15.00
More about Saku Hoboken

