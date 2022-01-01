Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve baked ziti

Consumer pic

 

Dolce & Salato

1101 Grand St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti Family$30.00
Penne mixed with ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella
More about Dolce & Salato
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ziti$15.95
More about Imposto's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Teriyaki Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Rigatoni

Chicken Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sliders

Yogurt Parfaits

Salmon

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston