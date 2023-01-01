Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$10.99
More about Northern Soul
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Republic

406 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Bruschetta Pie$23.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, red onion
More about Pizza Republic

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Waffles

Shrimp Rolls

Vodka Pizza

Tortellini

Eel

Tiramisu

Steak Burritos

Goat Cheese Salad

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston