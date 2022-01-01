Caesar salad in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants that serve caesar salad

Farside Tavern image

BBQ • GRILL

Farside Tavern

531 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
More about Farside Tavern
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.95
A classic. Fresh romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Imposto's Pizza

